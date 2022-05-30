GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Fire Rescue saved five people and one dog during two separate incidents Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, tubers and kayakers were also swept into trees in the water. These kinds of river obstructions are known as “strainers” and they can cause people and boats to be trapped by the force of the water.

The recent rain in the region has caused water levels to rise and the currents of the James River to increase.

Goochland County Fire Rescue reminded weekend river-goers to wear flotation devices.