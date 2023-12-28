PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new $1.7 million meat processing plant will soon be opened by 5 Pillar Meats, LLC, in Prince Edward County.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the new abattoir and red meat processing facility on Thursday, Dec. 28, explaining that a 3,000-square-foot building would be built on a 3-acre plot in the Prince Edward County Business Park in Farmville.

Under USDA inspection, the facility is expected to source livestock — with a focus on beef, lamb and goats — and process the meat into wholesale and retail cuts for restaurants, hotels, grocers and retail consumers. According to 5 Pillar Meats, the company will emphasize Halal meats.

“We heard from numerous livestock producers that more meat processing facilities are needed throughout the state,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matt Lohr. “The addition of 5 Pillar Meats will provide that service for area livestock producers, while also creating jobs, and providing another protein resource for Farmville and Prince Edward County.”

According to Youngkin, the facility will create 12 new jobs.

“I thank 5 Pillar Meats for their investment in Farmville and in southside Virginia livestock producers,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This is the type of project that the AFID grant program was designed for as it creates rural jobs, encourages economic development, and promotes agriculture, Virginia’s largest private industry.”