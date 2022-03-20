CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Five people have been left without a home after a house fire in Chesterfield, leading the Chesterfield Fire Department to issue a warning to other residents.

A House Fire in Chesterfield left 5 people without a home on Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Photo: Timothy Corley/WRIC)

The fire department received a call at 8 am and the first crews arrived on scene within 4 minutes.

There, they found flames emerging from the roof of the home. While firefighters began attacking the flames in the interior of the house, the intensity of the fire forced them to pull back and adopt a defensive approach, dousing the exterior of the house.

The fire was under control within 45 minutes.

All of the house’s occupants – 3 adults and 2 children – were able to escape the house on their own. One of the occupants sustained minor injuries, which were treated on scene. The Red Cross was called to assist them.

The fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire, which is unknown at this time.

Fire officials said conditions such as dry weather and high winds have increased the risk of accidental fires from things like fire pits and charcoal grills, and warned residents to fully extinguish them before going to sleep.