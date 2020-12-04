5-year-old Stafford student accidentally brings gun to school, deputies say

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Charges are pending against a firearm owner after the weapon was accidentally brought to a Stafford County school by a 5-year-old student.
According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies learned from an administrator at Anne. E. Moncure Elementary School that a student had brought a gun to school.
“The weapon was discovered inside the student’s backpack during class and it was confiscated by staff,” deputies said in a statement. “The Sheriff’s Office responded and seized the firearm.”
Deputies add the student “inadvertently” grabbed an adult’s backpack from the vehicle he was in instead of his own during drop-off.
All parties were cooperative with the investigation, deputies added.
