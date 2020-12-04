5-year-old Stafford student accidentally brings gun to school, deputies say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gun books school_235172

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Charges are pending against a firearm owner after the weapon was accidentally brought to a Stafford County school by a 5-year-old student.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies learned from an administrator at Anne. E. Moncure Elementary School that a student had brought a gun to school.

“The weapon was discovered inside the student’s backpack during class and it was confiscated by staff,” deputies said in a statement. “The Sheriff’s Office responded and seized the firearm.”

Deputies add the student “inadvertently” grabbed an adult’s backpack from the vehicle he was in instead of his own during drop-off.

All parties were cooperative with the investigation, deputies added.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events