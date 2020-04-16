‘500 Bases Of Love’ raises money for local COVID-19 relief

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thursday was supposed to be opening day at The Diamond for the Richmond Flying Squirrels but instead the minor league season is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Flying Squirrels VP and COO Todd “Parney” Parnell says that one of his favorite things to do on opening day is to watch the sun rise at the ballpark. This year he did that while raising money for local COVID-19 relief.

“Just so grateful for everybody seeing the good in this bad situation,” said Parnell.

‘500 Bases Of Love’ had Parnell walking 500 bases and it all started at 6:35 am.

People could donate by sponsoring a base or a lap and when Parnell’s walk almost four hours later, more than $20,000 had been raised.

“I feel really really positive about what this community can do together on such short notice,” added Parnell. “This thing is not going to defeat us all. These stands will be full and the sounds of the ballpark will be back.”

Out of the 125 total laps Parnell walked 124, saving the last for Flying Squirrels general manager Ben Rothrock who earlier this year needed open heart surgery.

“My family was watching from back home. I had my in-laws and my wife and my two kids here,” said Rothrock. “For me to be at a place where I can walk the bases right now is truly significant.”

