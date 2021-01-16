50th GRTC employee tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced one additional employee case of COVID-19 on Saturday.
GRTC said the 50th employee to test positive for the virus was last at work on Jan. 9. The employee has public-facing duties and is quarantined at home.
There are currently 10 active cases within the company.
GRTC said they will continue to host periodic on-site, free COVID-19 testing events for staff.
