50th GRTC employee tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced one additional employee case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

GRTC said the 50th employee to test positive for the virus was last at work on Jan. 9. The employee has public-facing duties and is quarantined at home.

There are currently 10 active cases within the company.

GRTC said they will continue to host periodic on-site, free COVID-19 testing events for staff.