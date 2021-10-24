53-year-old woman killed in John Tyler Memorial Highway crash

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Charles City County on Sunday morning.

Just before 8 a.m. troopers were called to John Tyler Memorial Highway near Barnetts Road where a car had hit a tree.

According to state police, 53-year-old Diane Dobson had been driving a Toyota sedan west when she ran off the right side of the road. She pulled back onto the road but her vehicle spun and she drove off the right side again, this time colliding with a tree.

She was wearing a seatbelt but was partially ejected from her car. Police said Dobson died at the scene.