BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State Police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Liberty Road in Brunswick County.

At 7:33 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, State Police deputies were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash on Liberty Road, east of Poor House Road, in Brunswick County.

Police said preliminary investigations reveal that a 54-year-old Kevin O’Brian Gillis was driving a Chevrolet Equinox west on Liberty Road when the Chevrolet ran off the road and hit a tree.

State Police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Liberty Road in Brunswick County. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

Gillis was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and died at the scene due to his injuries.

Speed was a contributing factor, according to State Police.