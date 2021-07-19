54-year-old woman killed after driver runs off road, strikes tree in Caroline County

A woman was killed in a crash in Caroline County over the weekend. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said a 54-year-old woman died after a crash on Rogers Clark Boulevard in Caroline County Saturday afternoon.

At 12:15 p.m., Virginia State Police troopers responded to the crash on Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard) east of Colemans Mill Road. According to authorities, a 2004 Toyota Camry was headed west on Route 207 when it ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.

The front seat passenger, Kimberly A. Myers of Mechanicsville, MD., was wearing a seatbelt. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The driver, a 78-year-old man of Chambersburg, Pa., was wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.