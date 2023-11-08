AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 58-year-old woman.

The Sheriff’s Office said Audrey Lajuene Anderson was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Hidden Treasures Residential Living, located at 201 Dodge St. in Augusta County.

Anderson was last seen on foot. Authorities said her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Audrey Lajuene Anderson (Photo: State Police)

Anderson is described as being a 5-foot-3-inch tall Black woman with brown eyes and black hair. Authorities said it is unknown what clothing she may be wearing, but she always wears a tan head scarf, as seen in the above picture.