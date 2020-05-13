5th GRTC employee tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC said on Wednesday a fifth employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The transit company said the employee, a bus operator, was tested and confirmed positive for the coronavirus Wednesday. The employee has been on paid leave since May 8. GRTC adds the bus operator currently has “mild symptoms.”

According to GRTC, the fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 may be related to a bus operator who tested positive for the virus after exhibiting asthma symptoms on May 7. That employee was re-tested for COVID-19 and was later diagnosed with the virus.

“My heart continues to be with our Operator who is still in the hospital, and the entire GRTC Family hopes for a complete and quick recovery,” said GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm. “I also want to thank our other employees currently on quarantine for helping us contain potential spread of COVID-19. I am proud of GRTC’s efforts to protect each individual’s privacy according to HIPAA, and of HR to personally notify potentially affected staff.”

GRTC announced on Tuesday that the company had purchased 200 face shields, in addition to 200 donated, for employees.

Click here for additional updates on GRTC’s efforts against COVID-19.

