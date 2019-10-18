6 new firefighters wanted for Colonial Heights Fire & EMS

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Fire & EMS are looking to hire six new firefighters.

The department has tried to add new positions for years, but the city didn’t have the resources.

Now, the fire department has been awarded a grant from FEMA for nearly $800,000. The money, in part, will go towards making the community safer with improved response times.

“We’ve been fighting for more firefighters for years. Calls for service have constantly increased every year, primarily emergency medical services calls are increasing, which takes away from staffing from fire apparatus and response to fire calls,” said Joe Boisseau, Colonial Heights Deputy Fire Marshall.

The deadline for applications is Friday. Click here if interested in applying.