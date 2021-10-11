60 year-old-man beaten to death in Caroline County, suspect behind bars

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) –A gruesome crime was carried out in Caroline County on Sunday evening. The suspect is now behind bars, accused of murdering a 60-year-old man outside of a home on Macedonia Road.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to 8News that the victim, Warren Baker, was beaten to death with an object.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night, deputies were called to the 7100 block of Macedonia Road for a fight. Authorities say when they arrived Baker was on the ground, outside of a home, bloodied and beaten.

Despite trying to revive the 60-year-old father, he died at the scene.

Less than 24 hours after the crime loved ones, like Alexander Ames, are mourning the loss of Baker and left with questions.

“Beaten so bad until his face swelled up and blood everywhere. Why did it have to happen to him?” Ames asked. ” It’s really kind of hard for me to take in.”

Calvin Reynolds. Courtesy of Pamunkey Regional Jail



The night of the crime, deputies arrested 30-year-old Calvin Reynolds and charged him with first-degree murder. Authorities believe Reynolds repeatedly struck Baker with an object, which caused him to die outside of the home.

Ames shared that he and Baker have been friends for ten years, calling him a brother. He says the brutal murder of his companion has him shook and he’s in disbelief.

“I’m at a loss for words a little bit,” Ames said. “I’m trying to picture in my mind how can somebody just literally beat somebody to death like that. It’s unreal.”







Hours before Baker was killed, Ames saw him at a nearby corner store. He says the two laughed about watching Sunday night football and discussed their predictions for the Dallas Cowboys. Ames said his daughter alerted him on the news and at first he thought it was a joke.

“I thought she was joking,” Ames recalled. “She said ‘No Alex I’m not joking. He’s laying up there on the ground dead’ and I’m like I just talked to him a few hours ago at the store. Right now I’m coping with it but trying to hold the tears back.”

Ames described Baker as a stand-up guy who loved fishing, fatherfood and faith. Baker leaves behind a sixteen and eighteen-year-old, who are devastated by their father’s sudden death.

Baker was an usher at Macedonia Baptist Church on Macedonia Road. Church leaders say he attended Sunday’s service and hours later was killed, less than a mile away from where he worshiped.

“I pray in the right way that justice will be served,” Ames said.

The suspect, Calvin Reynolds, is being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond. Meanwhile friends and family of Baker tell 8News they’re planning a celebration of life in his honor.