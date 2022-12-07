CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 60-year-old woman from Richmond has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Chesterfield on Tuesday.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, Marguerite Brooks was hit and killed by a car around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 while she was crossing the street in the 7100 block of Midlothian Turnpike. Officers believe Brooks was hit by a second car after she was hit by the first.

Police said Brooks lived in the 6300 block of Midlothian Turnpike, just over one mile from where she was killed.

Several lanes on Midlothian Turnpike were closed for a few hours on Tuesday morning following the deadly crash. The incident is the fourth fatal crash this year on the stretch of Midlothian Turnpike between Ruthers Road and Chippenham Parkway. The three previous crashes occurred during evening hours.

Officers said Marguerite Brooks was walking south across the westbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike when she was hit by a car. She died at the scene, according to police. (Photo: 8News)

According to police, the driver of the first vehicle that hit Brooks stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.