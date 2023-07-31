POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A deadly Powhatan County crash is being investigated by Virginia State Police.

State Police responded to Old Buckingham Road in Powhatan for the report of a single-vehicle crash at 12:22 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

After investigating, police report Debra Easter, 61, of Powhatan, was driving east on Old Buckingham Road when she ran off the road and hit a tree. Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt and died from her injuries at the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The crash remains under investigation.