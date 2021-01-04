62 year old woman dies in Amelia County crash

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 62-year-old woman from Jetersville, Virginia died Wednesday night following a crash in Amelia County.

According to authorities, Susan Schoeder was driving a 2005 Mercury Sable headed north on Chula Road when she crossed the centerline and struck a trailer being pulled by a 2001 GMC Sierra.

Schoeder’s car then ran off the road to the right, struck cable boxes, and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its top in the middle of Chula Road.

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from her car, authorities said. She died at the scene.

The driver of the GMC Sierra, a 57-year-old man, was not injured during the crash.

There are no charges and the investigation is ongoing.