BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of the 63-year-old driver.

At 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, state troopers were called to the area of Great Oak Road (Route 632) just west of Old Stage Road (Route 712) for a reported crash.

Virginia State Police determined that the driver of a 2019 Honda Odyssey — now identified as 63-year-old Wyne Herman Parham of Brunswick County — was traveling westbound on Route 632. The van reportedly ran off the road, struck a ditch and overturned several times.

According to police, Parham was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to VCU Hospital in Mecklenburg County where he later died from his injuries.