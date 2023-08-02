LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man drowned at a local yacht club over the weekend after falling into the water and not resurfacing.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and emergency crews responded to a reported drowning at the Lake Anna Yacht Club at 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Deputies were told that 64-year-old Guadalupe Lopez Reyes had been missing from the area for over an hour. The Yacht Club’s management discovered video footage that showed Reyes had fallen in the water and had not resurfaced.

Divers helped locate and recover Reyes, who was pronounced dead on the scene. His body was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination.

The Louisa County Sheriff`s Office did not suspect any foul play, Sheriff Donald Lowe labeled Reyes’ death “a tragic accident.”