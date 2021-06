A liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant killed six people Thursday, with multiple others taken to the hospital, officials said. (Getty Images)

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 65-year-old Powhatan man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened on Dorset Road near the Second Antioch Baptist Church.

Investigators said Matthew Huvar was headed south when he ran his motorcycle off the road and hit a fence. He died on the scene.

State police could not confirm if Huvar was wearing a helmet.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with 8News for updates.