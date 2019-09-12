67 goats, ‘malnourished and suffering,’ seized from Louisa County property

Charges are pending after authorities seized 67 goats that were malnourished and suffering from a property in Louisa County.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said it received an anonymous tip on September 9 about several goats or sheep that were in poor condition in an area on Wickam Road. Officers responded and found 50-60 goats that appeared to be in ‘very pool wool condition,’ which they further described as ‘severely overgrown, matted and coated with feces and flies.’

Several of the animals also appeared to have difficulty walking and appeared to be walking on their front knees.

Deputies were unable to locate the owner and a search warrant was obtained.

PHOTOS: ‘Malnourished and suffering’ goats seized

A veterinarian found that the animals were, ‘suffering from severely overgrown hooves, severely overgrown and matted fleece, severe hoof rot, leg deformities, pizzle rot, and malnutrition.’ After that assessment, a total of 67 goats and one dog were seized from the property, pending a custody hearing.

One of the goats that was in extremely poor condition, according to authorities, was euthanized, per the veterinarian’s recommendation. Further investigation revealed that another goat had recently been dropped off to a veterinarian by the owner and died.

This incident is still under investigation and charges may be pending after seizure hearing.

