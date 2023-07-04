RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — What better way to celebrate Fourth of July than to become an American citizen? That’s exactly what 75 people from 36 different countries did at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

Chief Justice Roger Gregory of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals administered the Oath of Allegiance on Tuesday.

“The United States, to me, offer too much opportunity,” Maria Sanchez, who is originally from Venezuela, said.

Sanchez said it took her eight years to satisfy the necessary requirements to become a citizen.

“Today, I don’t believe this moment,” Sanchez said. “It’s too much feelings. It’s very exciting.”

Tyrone Lewis, who is originally from Jamaica, also took his Oath of Allegiance alongside Sanchez.

“It’s great to be in one of the biggest and greatest democracies in the world,” Lewis said.

Lewis, who has lived in the United States for 30 years, says he’s most looking forward to casting his ballot for the first time in November.

“It means a lot,” Lewis said. “That’s a highlight really to really vote to make that difference because one vote makes a difference and to me that is very important.”

According to U.S Citizen and Immigration Services, around one million immigrants were naturalized as American citizens last year, which was a 14-year high.