HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Severe thunderstorms on Sunday morning have left many residents in Henrico without power.

Dominion Energy is currently on the scene and estimates over 7,500 customers have been affected by the power outage, as of 11:30 a.m.

The counties of the Richmond and Tri-Cities area — including Henrico County — were also reported to have 9,938 customers without power.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.