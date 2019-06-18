1  of  5
77-year-old charged after striking woman in Caroline County parking lot

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have charged the driver that hit a pedestrian in a parking lot in Caroline County Monday evening. 

VSP say they charged 77-year-old Deborah A. Colvin of Ruther Glen with reckless driving.

The incident happened at 7:23 p.m. in a private parking lot in the 17,500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

According to VSP, 60-year-old Brenda A. Tate, of Caroline County, was walking out of a store when she was struck by the vehicle making a right turn in the parking lot.  

Tate was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Colvin was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. 

