81-year-old man killed in Nottoway County crash

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say an 81-year-old man was killed in a crash in Nottoway County.

The crash occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Route 360, less than a mile from Vo-Tech Road.

According to Virginia State Police, a 1999 Jeep Laredo was traveling eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned. The vehicle, which was approximately 75 feet from the highway, was not discovered until about 7 a.m. that same morning.

The driver, Wesley R. Delaney, 81, of Jetersville, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

