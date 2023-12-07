ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly fire that occurred in Orange County earlier this week.

The fire occurred at 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, at a residence that was located in the 6500 block of Browning Road.

According to police, a resident of the home — identified as 81-year-old Elmer Corbin — died at the scene from his injuries.

Corbin’s remains have been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for an examination and autopsy.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office requested the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office to investigate the incident.

“The cause and origin of the fire is undetermined, but the fire does not appear suspicious in nature,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The investigation remains ongoing.”