83-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash in Nottoway County

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Nottoway County on July 10, according to police.

Virginia State Police are investigating the accident that occurred at 4:45 p.m. on the intersection of Route 460 and Route 723.

A 1994 Chevrolet K1500 was traveling south on Route 723 and failed to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle pulled out in front of a 2001 Dodge Caravan that was traveling east on Route 460.

The driver of the Dodge was an 83-year-old man named John Trump from Crewe, Va. He died at the scene and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 20-year-old Jesse Moore, was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious of injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

