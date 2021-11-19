83-year-old Quebec man dies in pedestrian crash on I-95 in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said they are investigating a pedestrian crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County that killed an 83-year-old man on Wednesday.

VSP said the crash occurred at 10:48 p.m. on Nov. 17, along I-95 near mile marker 136.

A 2015 Kia Sorento was headed north on the highway when it struck a male pedestrian who was in the travel lanes, according to State Police. They said the driver was unable to avoid hitting the man.

Police identified the pedestrian as van Jubinville, 83, of Maskinonge, Quebec. He died at the scene of the crash. VSP said Jubinville’s remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for an autopsy and examination.

The driver of the Kia, a 54-year-old female, of Stafford, was wearing a seatbelt and not injured in the crash.

State Police are still investigating why Jubinville was on the highway, and the crash is also still under investigation.