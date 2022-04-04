RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — John Rogers’ baby, William, is making his grand entrance to the Good Morning Richmond team!

William John Rogers was born March 14, 2022.

John will be taking some time off from the morning anchor desk to spend time with his wife and new baby as they navigate this new chapter.

“Mom and baby are doing well and we’re all trying to navigate this beautiful new adventure of parenthood,” John said.

John said he’s is hanging in there, and thought the morning shift would help him adjust to raising a baby but it has not! He is tired but thrilled to be a father. And he’s become an expert in changing diapers in the dark.

Please join us in welcoming baby William to the world!