GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 8News was treated to a first look at the new Drive Shack in Goochland, set to open later this month.

The new golf entertainment facility will feature games and a full menu.

Earlier this summer, the location started “Brewing Brackets” to get the community involved in which beers should be served.

The Drive Shack will open in Short Pump on Sept. 20.