8News gets a sneak peek at ‘Gardenfest of Lights’

Before the rain set in Monday, 8News got a behind-the-scenes look at the ‘Gardenfest of Lights’ at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens.

This year, the theme is “Magic in the Air,” and the staff is pulling out all the stops. Dragons, astronauts and even a moving light display are some of the features this year. It’s why the display is a contender for the “Best Botanical Garden Holiday Light Show.”

“It’s always an adventure. We’re working on Gardenfest year-round, and all of our staff and volunteer hours that go into developing this amazing light show is a very warm experience and we’re happy and honored to put on this type of event for the community,” said Kristin Thoroman, Director of Education and Exhibitions.

‘Gardenfest of Lights ‘ will be open to the public Friday and run through Jan. 6.