8News team members remember 9/11

We spoke with several members of our team who worked in news, some here at 8News, on Sept. 11, 2001. Although each team member had different experiences and recollections, they all say it’s a day they will never forget.

Good Morning Richmond Anchor Morgan Dean was working as a reporter at 8News.

Assignment Editor Carla Lemons was working at WTKR in Norfolk, Va. as an editor.

Erik Halvorson, who is now an 8News promotions producer, was working as a director at 8News.

8News Chief Photojournalist Paul Nevadomski was working as a photojournalist at 8News.