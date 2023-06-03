CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)-

UPDATE- The Chesterfield Fire Department confirmed a person died in a house fire Friday night.

The call came in for a structure fire in the 8600 block of Chester Forest Lane near Kingsland Road just after 10 p.m. Video taken by 8news crews at the scene captured fire trucks, ambulances and forensics units.

According to a press release from the Chesterfield Fire Department, it took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, after which a person’s body was found inside the house.

The victim’s identity will not be released until a positive identification can be made.

