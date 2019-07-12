9-year-old among 3 hurt in I-295 crash in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 9-year-old girl was among the three people seriously hurt in a crash that closed multiple lanes on Interstate-295 North in Henrico Friday afternoon.

Virginia State Police say the three people hurt suffered ‘serious but non-life-threatening,’ injuries.

Officers were called to a three-vehicle crash on southbound I-295 at 895 in Henrico County around 4:15 p.m.

Early stages of a police investigation show a two-door Saturn traveling northbound veered left, crossing the center median onto northbound 295, troopers said.

That’s when the car struck a Nissan Pathfinder that was traveling in the center lane on northbound 295, causing the Pathfinder to spin around and strike a van also traveling northbound 295.

According to police, the male driver of the Saturn was transported for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police added the male driver of the Pathfinder and the 9-year-old female passenger was transported for serious but non-life-threatening injuries as well.

The van had no injuries reported, police added.

Everyone involved in the collision were wearing their seatbelt and charges are pending at this time, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.