95% of Dominion customers regain power, work to continue Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — About 17,000 Dominion Energy customers are still waiting for their power to be restored.

Of the places that lost power due to Saturday’s ice storm, 95% have had their power restored. Of the 8,500 locations were power outages were reported, repairs have been finished at over 7,500.

“We know it’s an extreme burden to be without power and we appreciate our customers’ continued patience as we work to repair pockets of catastrophic damage caused by the ice storm,” said Charlene Whitfield, senior vice president of Power Delivery for Dominion Energy. “Our crews will continue working day and night until we have safely restored service to every customer.”

Dominion Energy says many of the people still without power this evening will have theirs restored sometime tonight. There are some customers in the “hardest hit areas” who will be without power until Wednesday.

With more ice and foul weather in the forecast for Thursday, Dominion Energy is preparing for more potential power impacts.