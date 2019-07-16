95-year-old man dies in Louisa County crash

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Spotsylvania man was killed in a crash Monday morning.

Virginia State Police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash at New Bridge Road (208) and Taylor Highway (522).

VSP said their investigation revealed that ‘a Chrysler Town and Country, driven by, James E. Mcginnis, 95, of Spotsylvania, Va. was attempting to turn left from Route 208 to go southbound Route 522 and pulled out into the path of a 2004 Dodge Durango traveling northbound on Route 208.’

The 95-year-old died on the scene. VSP said he was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Dodge, Fabian F. Henry, 54, of Spotsylvania was also wearing his seat belt.

He was transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Stay with 8News for updates.