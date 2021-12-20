‘A big boom’ Richmond neighbor describes hearing car crash into apartment building

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Five people have been forced out of their homes after a car crashed into a Richmond apartment building.

Tony Curtis, a neighbor, said the car crashing into the Oliver Crossing Apartments Sunday afternoon felt like an earthquake.

“A big boom-a-loom,” he said. “I thought it was an earthquake honestly because it shook the foundation.”

When he looked outside and saw the damage, he was hoping his neighbor wasn’t hurt.

“I think it was God’s insight that she wasn’t where she might usually have been in front of the window or at the kitchen table,” he said.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to the two-story building on Coalter Street. Four adults and one child were forced out of their apartments. One person went to the hospital with reported back pains.

“I’ve been living here 16 years and this is the first time I’ve ever seen anything happen,” said Curtis.

A maintenance worker at the apartment complex said the crash damaged the base line heater and flooded the basement with water.

The building inspector condemned the first floor of the building. Repairs to the apartment could cost about $1,200, according to the maintenance worker.

Curtis said his neighbor is still shaken up, but is doing OK.

“When I saw that they were OK it made me feel a whole lot better,” he said. “This can be repaired. Life can’t.”

8News reached out to the Oliver Crossing Apartments for comment and have not received a response.