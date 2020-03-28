A happy ending: Little girl reunited with family after getting lost in the woods with family dog

(WRIC) — Last night, a three-year-old girl was reunited with her parents thanks to the efforts of Virginia first responders.

State police said the girl got lost in the woods after she ran after her family’s dog, a yellow lab.

The Caroline County child was located by Nik Rones, a Chesterfield County Fire and EMS flight pracademic. Rones was assisting the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office’s search for the girl along with Jamie Graff, a VCU Health flight nurse, and Jeff Bush, aviation 1st sergeant-piolet.

Rones said he located the lost child by spotting the dog’s florescent collar in the air from his helicopter. Once spotted, Ronse landed the MedFlight 1, waded through the waist heigh marsh and scooped the lost girl.

Other than being cold and a couple of scratches, State Police said she was not injured.

While the three-year-old got a quick ride home to her parents in the helicopter, her dog passed on the ride and walked back to the house himself.

