A “hole” new way to enjoy breakfast: Dunkin’ of Richmond offering DIY Donut Decorating Kits

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Dunkin’ locations are helping families start their mornings with a little fun by offering new DIY Donut Decorating Kits.

Each kit will come with plain yeast donut rings, three icings flavors and two kinds of sprinkles for custom flavor combinations and designs. Price varies by store.

You can purchase these kits from the the following locations via carryout- or drive-thru:

  •  2738 Fairground Rd, Goochland, VA 23063
  • 79 Freedom Drive, Gordonsville, VA 22942
  • 13847 Hull Street Rd, Midlothian, VA 23112
  • 11657 N Lakeridge Pkwy, Suite A, Ashland, VA 23005
  • 51113 Oaklawn Blvd, Hopewell, VA 23860
  • 10600 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23238
  • 10390 Ridgefield Parkway, Richmond, VA 23233
  • 4050 Spring Oak Dr, Richmond, VA 23233
  •  7300 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA 23228
  • 10260 W Broad St, Glen Allen, VA 23060
  •  2650 Wilton Square Place, Powhatan, VA 23139

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events