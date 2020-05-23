A “hole” new way to enjoy breakfast: Dunkin’ of Richmond offering DIY Donut Decorating Kits

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Dunkin’ locations are helping families start their mornings with a little fun by offering new DIY Donut Decorating Kits.

Each kit will come with plain yeast donut rings, three icings flavors and two kinds of sprinkles for custom flavor combinations and designs. Price varies by store.

You can purchase these kits from the the following locations via carryout- or drive-thru:

2738 Fairground Rd, Goochland, VA 23063

79 Freedom Drive, Gordonsville, VA 22942

13847 Hull Street Rd, Midlothian, VA 23112

11657 N Lakeridge Pkwy, Suite A, Ashland, VA 23005

51113 Oaklawn Blvd, Hopewell, VA 23860

10600 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23238

10390 Ridgefield Parkway, Richmond, VA 23233

4050 Spring Oak Dr, Richmond, VA 23233

7300 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA 23228

10260 W Broad St, Glen Allen, VA 23060

2650 Wilton Square Place, Powhatan, VA 23139

