CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A homeowner’s nightmare came true on Wednesday night as a bad storm caused a large tree to uproot and fall onto a family’s home in Chesterfield.

Nobody was hurt, but William Singleton was in the house when the tree broke through the roof decking and into his den.

“It’s just natural causes. There’s no one to be upset at. Nothing to be upset at,” Singleton said. “This could have been much worse,” said Singleton.

