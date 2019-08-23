‘A long time coming’: Excitement grows as renovations for Washington Park nears end

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A rural community near Emporia is getting some much-needed improvements to the delight of state officials and residents.

Gov. Ralph Northam was on hand to present a check worth more than $1 million for renovations to the Washington Park neighborhood.

“I’m happy to see they’re getting some support from the state,” said lifelong resident Bobby Claiborne.

Washington Park has undergone redevelopment since the early 2000s as a result of a multi-phase project.

Wilma Johnson has lived in Washington Park for 77 years and told 8News she is excited to witness the improvements to her community, adding the finished project “has been a long time coming!”

The money presented by Gov. Northam is a grant from the state that helped with the renovation efforts. The grant, in addition to more than $5 million raised, helped support the project that spans more than 15 years.

“Any time you can improve a portion of the county, with safe, affordable housing, it doesn’t just benefit the family itself,” said Linwood Pope, director of planning. “But, it benefits the whole community.”

Gov. Northam agrees.

“Again, if we can help all of Virginia, even rural and distressed areas, that’s what our intentions are,” he said.

The money will go towards street signs, road improvements, sewage lines and sidewalks.

“It’s good they’re doing something for this neighborhood,” said Frankie Peebles. “Do something right, even for the kids, man!”

The final phase of the improvements to Washington Park is expected to be completed by June 2022.