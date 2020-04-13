‘A loving, compassionate, fair man’: Virus-stricken wife grieves late bishop who died from COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, the founder, and Pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church died Saturday as a result of COVID-19 complications.

Bishop Glenn’s wife, Marcietia Glenn, three of their children and their son-in-law have also tested positive for COVID-19. The family told 8News the hardest part for them is not being able to be together while they are grieving.

“It’s been very hard to go through something like this with the isolation on top of it,” said Marcietia Glenn.

Describing her late husband, Marcietia says Bishop Glenn was “a loving, compassionate, fair man.”

Marcietia Glenn & Bishop Gerald O. Glenn

“He just loved people,” she told 8News. “I believe the Lord gave him that kind of love.”

The 66-year-old pastor started feeling sick on March 25. He made several trips to the doctor but his symptoms were thought to be caused by an underlying health condition.

On April 3, Bishop Glenn was tested for COVID-19 and the results came back positive. He died on a week later on April 11.

“I want to say to people, don’t take anything, push, push and keep pushing because I think the doctors are doing everything they can and know to do,” M. Glenn told 8News over the phone. “This is so new.”

Marcietia Glenn and their son are at home recovering. Two of their daughters and their son-in-law are still hospitalized but are expected to be OK.

The Glenn Family

Bishop Glenn’s wife said right now, they are taking things day by day, but they will keep the church going. She is leaning on her faith during the difficult time.

“We’ve been through so many hard things,” Marcietia Glenn said. “So many difficult things that we know the only thing that got us through was our faith in God.”



