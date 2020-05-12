A Pie for A Pie: Mellow Mushroom to donate pizzas

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For every pizza sold this Thursday, May 14, the Mellow Mushrooms in Midlothian and Cary town will give another pizza to a food bank.

“Mellow Mushroom is delighted to launch A Pie for a Pie to help those helping others,” said Susan Fry, Mellow Mushroom Midlothian store owner. “We are grateful to so many people who have helped us survive this unprecedented time.”

The store in Richmond will donate pies to Feed More, an organization that collects, prepares and distributes food to those in need across 34 counties in Central Virginia, and the Midlothian store will donate pizzas to Chesterfield Food Bank volunteers.

“Giving to Feed More is the right thing to do,” said Scott Douglas, Mellow Mushroom Carytown store owner. “So many people have landed on hard times due to COVID-19, and we are lucky we can help.”

You can learn more about the project and order online on Mellow Mushroom’s website.

