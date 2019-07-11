‘A shining example’: Beloved Goochland County custodian dies from cancer

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Her title was ‘Lead Custodian,’ but to the students and staff at Byrd Elementary School in Goochland County, Connie Brice was much more than that.

“Miss Connie Brice was a shining example of the impact our caring and dedicated employees make on generations of our students, our staff, our families, and our community,” Goochland County Public Schools wrote on Facebook in memory of Brice, who passed away Wednesday after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Brice served Byrd Elementary School for 19 years — most recently as lead custodian — and was nominated by her peers as our 2019 GCPS Employee of the Year.

A Goochland County Public Schools employee told 8News Brice had been a ‘real notable presence’ in the school system for a ‘long time.’

“If you set foot on the campus of BES in the past 19 years, you surely saw Miss Connie-opening doors in the parking lot and greeting students in the morning, putting in extra time to make the Byrd facility shine, helping hundreds of students during lunch, assisting her colleagues and the entire faculty at BES, and taking great pride in her work along the way.

“As recently as last week, even as her body started to let her down, she still made it a point to make sure that the work was being done and that the floors were sparkling for the first day of school in 5 weeks.”