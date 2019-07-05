‘A significant hazard’: Fire captain cautions proper fireworks disposal

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Despite the rainy weather, many will be lighting up for fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Depending on where you live in Virginia, however, using fireworks might not be legal.

State law says Virginians can buy or use small fireworks as long as they don’t explode or fire into the air. But in some parts of the state – like Henrico County – laws are even more restrictive, prohibiting all fireworks, including sparklers.

“In Henrico County, there is no purchase, use or sale of any flaming firework,” says Captain Rob Rowley, of Henrico County Fire.

The department says there have been six house fires in Henrico over the last week, caused by smoking materials.

“This time of year, there is an abundance of dry fuel on the ground so any fire that starts poses a significant hazard,” Rowley said.

Rowley is urging anyone who uses fireworks legally on July 4th and beyond to dispose of them properly. He says the best way to discard used fireworks is to place them into metal containers.

Rowley also suggest placing the used fireworks in water first.

“Especially fireworks, you want to make sure they are submerged in water to make sure they are completely out,” Rowley said.

Charlie Sullivan, who manages the Hanover Fireworks stand, says he tells customers the same.

“Honestly, every one of these is safe if you follow the instructions,” he said.

For one Hanover County resident, he appreciates the warnings.

“Bucket of water, watch the kids, make sure they don’t get too close,” said Tony Fratoe. “I think we’ll be good.”