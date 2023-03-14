DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the Midway Elementary School community in Dinwiddie County gathered for a playground dedication ceremony on Tuesday.

The ceremony was held to mark the opening of the new playground and remember second grader Leeland Finchum.

Finchum was diagnosed with leukemia when he was in kindergarten. He won the battle against cancer and had been in remission for two and a half years when he passed away.

“Leeland was friendly to everyone he met, loved to laugh, and had the most infectious smile,” a statement from Dinwiddie County Public Schools reads. “He was a true Midway Giant and exuded characteristics that we all strive for. The hope for the new playground is for students to enjoy the beautiful space, create friendships, make discoveries all while remembering Leeland and his kind heart.”

According to the district, the Midway Elementary playground was made possible by the hard work of parents, students, faculty and other community members.