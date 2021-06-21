A warning about ticks as summer has begun

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Experts are warning of an uptick in tick activity over the next few months.

Lyme Disease is mostly transmitted by the black-legged tick, ones we tend to see here in Virginia. Experts also have some tips to keep you and your family safe when outdoors.

Avoid ticks by staying in the center of trails, do a full-body inspection within the first day of getting home, and try to get as close to that tick as possible with tweezers.

Getting it off your skin within the first 24 hours reduces your chances of tick-borne illness.