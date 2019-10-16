‘A welcomed guest’: James River Park superintendent thankful for rainfall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality says since July much of the state is six to 12 inches below normal levels.

In 2018, Richmond nearly had a record-setting year for rainfall. Despite Wednesday’s rain, this year has brought a different story. 8News went to Pony Pasture to check out the conditions along the James River.

“A welcomed guest we’ll say that we haven’t seen in a long time,” said Bryce Wilk, the park superintendent at James River Park System. “A few more of these soaking days would be great.”

The James River crested at near-historic heights earlier in the year. In February, levels at Rocketts Landing were above 16 feet.

“Pretty much since that time period the water level has been going down. and we’re reached a point where its been 3.5 feet for an extended period of time,” Wilk explained.

Wilk says current conditions have allowed beginners to check out the water with less safety risk. In some cases, other types of water sports are made possible with calm currents.

“I cannot believe what I’ve seen from the highest to the lows and somewhere is a happy medium would be nice,” Wilk told 8News, “but we need to see that natural fluctuation that’s a part of that river and a part of a healthy ecosystem.”

Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities said there will not be calls for voluntary restrictions on water usage.

