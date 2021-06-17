AAA: As travel demands picks up, drivers could see car rental shortages

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – With travel picking up across the country, you may be thinking of taking a road trip soon. AAA says if you want to rent a car this summer, it may require some extra planning.

The agency says slow sales during the pandemic and a shortage of semi-conductor chips has led to manufacturer delays and rental car inventory shortages.

The demand for local car rentals is also on the rise as drivers don’t feel like their own cars are ready for a road trip.

According to AAA’s Leisure Travel Index, average daily car rental rates have doubled in price. Prices ranging from $250 to $600 or more have been reported at some airport rental locations across the country.

“Road trips will be the biggest drivers of travel recovery heading into summer,” Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson said. “With interests growing for a great American road trip experience, AAA encourages travelers to plan to ensure lower costs and availability for their trip.”

As a result, rentals in the commonwealth could be affected.

AAA has some tips if you do plan on getting a car rental: