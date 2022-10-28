RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — No matter your age, there is plenty of fun to be had on Halloween, whether you’re heading out trick-or-treating or to a house party. Festivities will likely begin on Friday and carry on until Halloween on Monday, so this weekend, keep some safety tips from AAA in mind as you navigate the roads.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that Halloween is one of the top three days of the year for pedestrian injuries and deaths, and can be especially dangerous for kids. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year.

So far in 2022, 129 pedestrians have died in crashes in Virginia, according to AAA. This is an increase of 32% from this time last year and nearly equal to the total number of pedestrian deaths recorded in Virginia during all of 2021. Over half of these crashes occurred after 6 p.m., the same time period trick-or-treating or Halloween parties take place.

Driving during the Halloween season means drivers should be especially alert for kids out trick-or-treating, who may be excited and not paying attention. When you drive during Halloween weekend, don’t be distracted. Focus on the road, be cautious when turning around corners or backing up, and look out for trick-or-treaters that may run into your path, especially in residential neighborhoods.

If you’ll be bringing kids out trick-or-treating, be prepared. Embellish costumes and trick or treat buckets with glow sticks or reflective tape to improve visibility, stay on sidewalks, look both ways before crossing the street and pay attention to traffic signals.

For adults heading to Halloween parties, make sure you are having fun safely and responsibly. According to AAA, adults between the ages of 21 and 34 had the highest percentage of fatalities in drunk-driving crashes on Halloween night in 2020, so do everything you can to avoid drinking and driving.

Arrange a safe ride home or designate a sober driver before going out, and head home with a sober driver or in a cab, Lyft or Uber if you’ve been drinking. Remember that walking while drunk can be dangerous, too, especially if it is dark outside. If you have to walk, go with someone sober. Do the same for your friends — do not let them drive or walk alone after they’ve been drinking.