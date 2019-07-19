AAA responding to thousands of heat-related calls for service

The current heatwave doesn’t just have us humans sweating, but our cars are struggling to stay cool, too. Roadside responders say they’re encountering more calls for dead batteries and other heat-related issues on the road.

From air conditioning issues and beyond, AAA tells 8News they’ve responded to nearly 2,000 calls for battery and tire-related issued in just four days throughout Virginia.

“Air pressure issues, tire issues, a lot of heat-related issues,” Brent Stegner, with AAA, explained.

Nadia Bradley told 8News her car battery died twice in two days.

“It’s got to be the heat,” she said. “I’ve never had car issues!”

AAA says its extra important during really hot or really cold temperatures to stay on top of any maintenance your car may need.